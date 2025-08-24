Rasmus Hojgaard seals final automatic Ryder Cup place at Shane Lowry's expense

DENMARK’S RASMUS HOJGAARD snuck into the final automatic qualification slot for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, at the expense of Shane Lowry, who must now rely on being a captain’s pick to compete in New York next month.

Rasmus, who watched on as his twin brother Nicolai represented Europe in Rome two years ago, secured his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage next month courtesy of his finish at the British Masters at the Belfry.

Hojgaard needed to finish within the top 29 this week to secure a Ryder Cup spot, and a final round of 71 meant he finished comfortably within his target. He has leapfrogged Lowry in the standings because of a change to the European points system. While Hojgaard and other players could pick up Ryder Cup points at the Belfry this week, there are no points on offer at the PGA Tour final event the Tour Championship, in spite of it being a more prestigious event and of higher quality, featuring as it does the top 30 players on the PGA Tour this year.

Thus Lowry, in action this week at East Lake, has been unable to pick up points to lock down his place at the Tour Championship, a fact of which he only became aware at the start of the week. Lowry must now rely on being one of Luke Donald’s captain’s pick, though his form and experience means he is almost certain to be selected.

“I was so stressed out on the course today, I was telling my caddie I didn’t know how I was going to do it”, Rasmus Hojgaard told Sky Sports. “I am over the moon right now.

“I knew every bogey out there was very costly. There were a couple of times out there I had to calm myself down and not let it spin out of control. I felt like every hole was a tough battle and I am so proud to be here now.”

Hojgaard will be joined on the team by Rory McIlroy, Bob MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton, all of whom have qualified automatically. Jon Rahm is eligible to be a captain’s pick and is thus expected to be selected by Donald.

Donald will announce his six picks on Monday, 1 September.