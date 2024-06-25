Erasmus names squad for two Ireland tests in South Africa

DOUBLE WORLD CUP-WINNING captain Siya Kolisi has been recalled by South Africa for a highly anticipated two-Test home against Ireland in July, South African Rugby announced on Tuesday.

The loose forward led the Springboks to glory in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup finals and was among 39 players named by coach Rassie Erasmus.

South Africa are ranked first in the world and Ireland second ahead of sold-out internationals in Pretoria on 6 July and Durban seven days later.

The Boks will also play Portugal on 20 July in Bloemfontein before the start of the Rugby Championship in August.

Erasmus has yet to decide whether Racing 92′s Kolisi will continue to skipper the record four-time World Cup winners.

The coach has said he prefers whoever captains the Springboks to be based in South Africa, but has not ruled out “exceptional leader” Kolisi continuing in the role.

Kolisi, and a number of other stars, missed a 41-13 warm-up win over Wales in London last Saturday for various reasons.

Some, like the loose forward, were not released by their clubs as the Twickenham Test fell outside the international window.

Bulls players were also not available as they were playing in the United Rugby Championship final against Glasgow Warriors, which they surprisingly lost despite home advantage.

Bulls front rowers Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels are two of the three uncapped inclusions in the full squad along with Sharks back row Phepsi Buthelezi, while backs Cheslin Kolbe (wing) and Lukhanyo Am (centre) will return from injury to face Ireland.

Kurt-Lee Arendse hopes to do the same having recently undergone surgery on a facial fracture suffered during the Bulls’ URC quarter-final victory over Benetton. Veteran fullback Willie le Roux, meanwhile, is also included after a strong finish to the season with the Pretorians.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn is among the injured players to miss out on inclusion, along with former Ulster loosehead Steven Kitshoff, Lood de Jager, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Cameron Hanekom, Jaden Hendrikse and Henco van Wyk.

Jasper Wiese has been named in the squad but cannot face Ireland due to an ongoing suspension stemming from a red card in the English Premiership.

“It is great to have the overseas-based and Bulls players back with many of them being Rugby World Cup winners,” said Erasmus. “They will bring experience and calm heads to the team.

“Some of the young players who were part of our travelling squad to London really impressed us over the last two weeks.

“While some of them have been included in this group, we were limited in terms of the number of players we could pick, so there will always be a few unlucky players.”

Ireland beat South Africa 13-8 at the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup in France.

However, while South Africa went on to score knockout victories over France, England and New Zealand to win back-to-back titles, the Ireland fell to the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.

Forwards

Phepsi Buthelezi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.

Backs

Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Grant Williams.

Standby Forwards

Jean-Luc du Preez, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, Celimpilo Gumede, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter

Standby Backs

Suleiman Hartzenberg, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Siya Masuku

