Wolves smash transfer record to sign Mexican striker Jimenez on permanent deal

WOLVES HAVE ANNOUNCED an agreement to keep Raul Jimenez at the club with a four-year deal.

The Mexican striker arrived at the newly-promoted side on a season-long loan from Portuguese outfit Benfica last summer.

Since then, he has proved a hit at Molineux — scoring 15 goals in all competitions to become their current top scorer this term.

It is being reported that they will smash their previous transfer record of £18 million, that saw Adama Traore arrive from Middlesbrough, by paying £30m for the 27-year-old.

Jimenez is among several Wolves players looked after by Jorge Mendes, and the club have benefited hugely by having the Portuguese super-agent — whose clients include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho — in an advisory role.

Under Mendes’ compatriot Nuno Espírito Santo, Wolves have been enormously entertaining on their return to the top flight and Tuesday night’s win over Manchester United means they sit seventh in the Premier League table.

They also have a FA Cup semi-final date with Watford this Sunday after knocking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men out of the quarters.

Jorge Mendes at last year's Web Summit. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Speaking about the signing, Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “The impact Raúl has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we’re delighted that he’ll be part of the club’s long-term future.

From the second he walked through the door, he settled straight into the group, and that reflects in his performance, with Raúl providing assists and overall selfless performances, as well as obviously goals.

“His goals in the Premier League and FA Cup have been vital to this season’s success and we’re looking forward to seeing him contribute even more during what will be an exciting end to the season in both competitions.

“Raúl’s permanent signing shows the ambition of this football club and the determination to make sure the future is an exciting one.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: