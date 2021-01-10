BE PART OF THE TEAM

Lamar Jackson helps Ravens take revenge as Baltimore see off Tennessee

Jackson’s stunning 48-yard touchdown run helped his side to a play-off victory.

By Press Association Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 10:46 PM
Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans.
Image: Mark Zaleski
Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans.
Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans.
Image: Mark Zaleski

LAMAR JACKSON BROKE his early-career play-off duck as the 2019 NFL MVP led the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson had lost on both of his previous appearances in the post-season, the last coming 12 months ago when the Ravens – then the number one seed in the AFC – were stunned by the wild card Titans.

This time Tennessee had home-field advantage and raced into a 10-0 lead, but they struggled to get running back Derrick Henry involved – and ultimately had no answer to Jackson.

AJ Brown’s 10-yard touchdown reception had the Titans looking strong early on, but Jackson broke free for a stunning 48-yard touchdown run to level the game at 10-10 at half-time.

Jackson then led Baltimore 77 yards down the field, with the 10-play drive finished off by running back JK Dobbins.

Both teams traded field goals to leave Tennessee trailing by seven with two minutes left, but hopes of taking the game to overtime were all but ended when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill.

