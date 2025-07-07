Cavan seeking a new manager as Raymond Galligan steps down

THE LATEST MANAGERIAL vacancy has come somewhat unexpectedly in Cavan, where Raymond Galligan has stepped down after two years in charge.

An Ulster-winning goalkeeper and captain in 2020, when he also won an All-Star, the Lacken Celtic clubman was a surprise appointment, going straight from the pitch to the sideline when he succeeded Mickey Graham.

He can be said to have experienced very hard luck in that his ten championship matches were against teams that will be playing division 1 football in 2026. Wins came against Mayo and Monaghan away from home, while they also took Tyrone to extra-time last year.

Galligan outlined his reasons to Paul Fitzpatrick in the Anglo-Celt newspaper, saying, “Unfortunately I have had to step away due to work commitments. ”

“I manage a very busy day centre in Rathfarnham for adults with intellectual disabilities and it has just reached a point where I can’t commit myself fully to both roles, especially with all of the travelling involved and family commitments with two small children.

“I want to thank the players, the back room and the county board for all of their efforts and wish them all the very best of luck going forward.”

