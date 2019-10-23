This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

El Clasico postponed due to Catalan riots rescheduled for the week before Christmas

Real Madrid are set to host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, 18 December.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 10:53 AM
52 minutes ago 392 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4863645
Barca striker Luis Suarez and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Barca striker Luis Suarez and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Barca striker Luis Suarez and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FOLLOWING THE DECISION to postpone Saturday’s meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid, it has been confirmed that the first Clasico of the season will take place on 18 December.

Riots in Barcelona over the past two weeks led to La Liga requesting that the game be moved from Camp Nou to Santiago Bernabeu, with the reverse fixture then to be played in Catalunya later in the season.

But with both clubs against such a switch, the match was instead rescheduled, with a final call on that date having been made by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

“The decision of the competition committee has come after analysing in recent days the proposals of both clubs, which they invited to agree on a date and who agreed to signal on December 18 for the rescheduling of the postponed match,” an RFEF statement read.

Though both clubs suggested 18 December — a Wednesday — La Liga is yet to confirm whether that date will stand given their hope of showcasing the biggest match in the competition to a wider audience.

The original fixture was set to kick-off at 12pm so as to allow fans in Asia as well as in the United States and South America to watch the match live, with the proposed new evening kick-off set to impact the former.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie