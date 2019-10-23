El Clasico postponed due to Catalan riots rescheduled for the week before Christmas

FOLLOWING THE DECISION to postpone Saturday’s meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid, it has been confirmed that the first Clasico of the season will take place on 18 December.

Riots in Barcelona over the past two weeks led to La Liga requesting that the game be moved from Camp Nou to Santiago Bernabeu, with the reverse fixture then to be played in Catalunya later in the season.

But with both clubs against such a switch, the match was instead rescheduled, with a final call on that date having been made by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

“The decision of the competition committee has come after analysing in recent days the proposals of both clubs, which they invited to agree on a date and who agreed to signal on December 18 for the rescheduling of the postponed match,” an RFEF statement read.

Though both clubs suggested 18 December — a Wednesday — La Liga is yet to confirm whether that date will stand given their hope of showcasing the biggest match in the competition to a wider audience.

The original fixture was set to kick-off at 12pm so as to allow fans in Asia as well as in the United States and South America to watch the match live, with the proposed new evening kick-off set to impact the former.

