Real Madrid dealt late blow as positive Covid-19 test rules Varane out of Liverpool clash

REAL MADRID DEFENDER Raphael Varane will miss tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club announced in a statement.

It’s a major blow to manager Zinedine Zidane, who’s already planning without injured captain Sergio Ramos for the visit of the English Premier League champions.

Varane, who has played in every minute of Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign so far, is now also set to miss this Saturday’s El Clasico meeting with Barcelona.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman was rested for last weekend’s La Liga win against Eibar in order to be fresh for the game against Liverpool.

This evening’s game, which is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.