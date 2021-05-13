BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 13 May 2021
Advertisement

Record-hunting Lewandowski leaves training early

The Bayern star is one short of Gerd Mueller’s Bundesliga tally of 40 in 1971/72.

By AFP Thursday 13 May 2021, 9:39 PM
58 minutes ago 4,255 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5436901
Robert Lewandowski (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Robert Lewandowski (file pic).
Robert Lewandowski (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH striker Robert Lewandowski, who is one short of the Bundesliga’s single-season goal record with two games remaining, left team training early on Thursday, the club has confirmed.

Lewandowski has scored 39 league goals this season — one short of Gerd Mueller’s Bundesliga tally of 40 in 1971/72.

However, he only trained for 40 minutes on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s match at Freiburg.

In a statement, Bayern said Lewandowski “trained a little shorter than the rest of the team” because of his workload, having been sidelined for three weeks in April by a knee injury.

However, German newspaper Bild reported the Poland attacker suddenly pulled up and had to stop training, looking visibly annoyed.

Both Bild and magazine Kicker said Lewandowski left the pitch accompanied by team doctor Jochen Hahne and physio Gianni Bianchi.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It was the first day of a special training camp which Bayern, who were confirmed Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season last weekend, are holding in Grassau am Chiemsee, near Munich.

All German top-flight clubs are holding a quarantine camp for the last two matches of the season in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bayern host Augsburg on May 22 in their final game of the season, when they will be awarded the Bundesliga trophy.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie