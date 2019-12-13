European medalist features as 10 more records broken at Irish Swimming Championships

Shane Ryan in action at the Irish National Short Course Championships.

IRISH RECORDS CONTINUED to tumble on day two of the Irish National Short Course Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, with 10 new times entering the record books.

European Championship team members Danielle Hill, Shane Ryan, Eoin Corby and Paddy Johnston were all adding to their previous records while Ellen Walshe, Naomi Trait and three relays were also among the history-makers.

Hill added the 100m Freestyle to the 50m Freestyle and 50m and 100m Backstroke records she broke over the past 10 days.

It was record number eight in the for the Larne swimmer as she dominated tonight’s final in 53.81, breaking Mona McSharry’s 2018 record of 54.34. Kilkenny’s Naomi Trait was in third place and she set a new Irish junior record with a time of 55.13.

Shane Ryan also continued his record-breaking form on Friday.

The European Bronze medallist over the 50m Backstroke and Irish record holder in Backstroke and Freestyle events broke Barry Murphy’s 2013 Irish record for the 50m Butterfly, finishing in a time of 22.96.

Paddy Johnston claimed his second Irish junior record in as many days to win silver in 24.02.

There was also another national record for Templeogue’s Ellen Walshe in the women’s 50m Butterfly final.

The 18-year-old had set the current standard of 26.65 last month, but her 26.10 on Friday saw her cut a half a second off her record for the gold medal.

Walshe went on to a swim personal best time of 4:38.38 to claim gold in the 400m Individual Medley.

Darragh Greene and Eoin Corby dominated the Men’s 100m Breaststroke final with impressive lifetime bests. The duo were the only two swimmers who came home under the minute mark, with Greene topping the podium in 58.13. Corby set a new Irish junior record of 58.38 to clinch the silver medal.

In the Ireland Exhibition Relay’s, the 4x200m Freestyle team of Sean McNicholl, Eoin Corby, Jack Fleming and Daniel Wiffen took both the Men’s Irish senior and junior records, clocking an impressive 7:23.87.

In the women’s event, Victoria Catterson, Mona McSharry, Maria Godden and Rachel Bethel broke the Irish senior record of 8:25.94 from 1991 as they came home in 8:07.86.

Meanwhile Naomi Trait, Julia Knox, Ele Donegan and Amelia Kane set a new junior standard in 8:14.78.

In the Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final, European medallist Mona McSharry claimed her first title of the week in a time of 1:05.72, with National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne taking second place in 1:05.94.

Also in action today was Amelia Kane, who claimed 800m Freestyle Gold for the first time in 8:51.46, a personal best for the Ards swimmer.

National Centre Limerick’s Cadan McCarthy was crowned National Champion in the 400m Individual Medley in 4:18.25 while McCarthy’s team-mate Jack Grace won the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final in 49.28.

In this mornings’ club relays, the Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay, Bangor topped the podium in 1:38.68, with Ards in second in 1:39.12 and Aer Lingus bronze in 1:40.48.

