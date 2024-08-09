Rhasidat Adeleke confirms she will run 4x400m relay final tomorrow night

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS confirmed she will run in the Olympic final of the 4x400m women’s relay tomorrow evening.

Speaking to reporters after finishing fourth in the individual event at the Stade de France tonight, she said she will line up with her Ireland teammates at 8.15pm (Irish time).

The quartet of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley qualified for the final with a stunning third-place finish in their heat today.

The start list for the final won’t be named until tomorrow. It is expected, once she is available, Adeleke will replace McGrory.

Advertisement

“Yeah, absolutely,” she responded when asked if the relay offers a chance to ‘get some frustrations out’.

“I think it’s another opportunity to get out here and give it my all.”