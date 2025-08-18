Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke (file pic). Alamy
Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke to miss World Championships

An injury has ruled out the Tallaght AC sprinter for the remainder of the season.
10.15pm, 18 Aug 2025
IRELAND’S RHASIDAT Adeleke will miss the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which begin on 13 September in Tokyo, Japan.

The Tallaght AC sprinter, who was also recently forced to pull out of the National Track and Field Championships as well as a Diamond League event in Monaco last month, tonight released a statement via Athletics Ireland explaining her absence and confirming she has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“This season has tested me in more ways than I ever anticipated,” she said. “Lingering injuries and continuous setbacks made it increasingly difficult to train and perform at the level I expect from myself.

“Following yet another recent roadblock, I’m saddened to share that I’m unable to finish out this season.

“I’ll take this time to heal, recover and do what’s necessary so I can show up next season as my best self, mind and body.

“I’m so grateful to everyone that shows me unwavering support. It means the world.”

