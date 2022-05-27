Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Pat’s and Sligo midfielder appointed Airdrie player-manager at 29

Rhys McCabe is ‘raring to go’ with the Scottish League One side.

By The42 Team Friday 27 May 2022, 6:49 PM
31 minutes ago 675 Views 0 Comments
Rhys McCabe at Sligo Rovers in 2019.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

RHYS MCCABE IS “raring to go” after being appointed Airdrieonians FC player-manager.

The experienced 29-year-old takes charge of the Scottish League One outfit following the departure of Ian Murray, with club captain and McCabe’s cousin, Callum Fordyce, landing the role of player-assistant manager.

Scottish native McCabe previously had spells in the League of Ireland, with St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers. He joined Airdrie from Queen of the South last summer, having also represented Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth in the past.

Featuring in midfield and defence, he impressed through 41 appearances at the Diamonds, scoring seven goals, including the club’s Goal of the Year — a free-kick against Motherwell.

“The club hierarchy noticed very early on last season that Rhys has the football intelligence and leadership qualities that modern footballers respect and expect from a manager,” Airdrie’s announcement reads.

“It’s good to get signed up and get things over the line as quick as we have, so I’m excited, raring to go and looking forward to getting onto the pitch,” McCabe told airdriefc.com last night as he takes his first steps into management.

“I’ve always made it clear that towards the latter stages of my career it was an avenue I’d like to go down. Obviously the opportunity has come up to dive straight in, so it’s one that I’m excited about!”

