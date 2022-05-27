Former Pat’s and Sligo midfielder appointed Airdrie player-manager at 29

RHYS MCCABE IS “raring to go” after being appointed Airdrieonians FC player-manager.

The experienced 29-year-old takes charge of the Scottish League One outfit following the departure of Ian Murray, with club captain and McCabe’s cousin, Callum Fordyce, landing the role of player-assistant manager.

Scottish native McCabe previously had spells in the League of Ireland, with St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers. He joined Airdrie from Queen of the South last summer, having also represented Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth in the past.

Advertisement

Featuring in midfield and defence, he impressed through 41 appearances at the Diamonds, scoring seven goals, including the club’s Goal of the Year — a free-kick against Motherwell.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Rhys McCabe as Airdrieonians player-manager. https://t.co/ummWwT6lLV pic.twitter.com/aP23tDpyM0 — Airdrieonians FC (@AirdrieoniansFC) May 26, 2022

“The club hierarchy noticed very early on last season that Rhys has the football intelligence and leadership qualities that modern footballers respect and expect from a manager,” Airdrie’s announcement reads.

“It’s good to get signed up and get things over the line as quick as we have, so I’m excited, raring to go and looking forward to getting onto the pitch,” McCabe told airdriefc.com last night as he takes his first steps into management.

“I’ve always made it clear that towards the latter stages of my career it was an avenue I’d like to go down. Obviously the opportunity has come up to dive straight in, so it’s one that I’m excited about!”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!