Jarrett weighing up offers from elsewhere following Brighton 'learning curve'

Rianna Jarrett pictured at the launch of the Intersport Elverys Summer Schools at the FAI National Training Centre, Abbotstown.

RIANNA JARRETT SAYS there were “no hard feelings” over her release from Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Republic of Ireland international admitting that the decision didn’t come as a shock.

The Women’s Super League club announced last week that Jarrett is one of nine players who won’t be offered a new contract by manager Hope Powell at the end of June.

Although she signed off 10 days ago with an FA Cup goal in a win against Huddersfield Town, the striker had been restricted to just one start in Brighton’s last nine games of the WSL campaign.

“To be honest, I felt it was something that was coming,” she said today. “I haven’t played too much since the turn of the year and obviously as a player you know.

“For me, I had a good talk with Hope [Powell] and we were open and honest in our conversations. We both feel that I need to be playing and game-time is what is important for me at the minute.

“Unfortunately she couldn’t promise that and I’d never ask her to promise that. We had an open and honest conversation – it wasn’t really a surprise.”

After winning back-to-back Women’s National League Player of the Year awards, Jarrett joined Brighton from Wexford Youths in January 2020, marking her debut with a brace of goals against Crystal Palace.

“I think they didn’t see the best of me,” the 24-year-old said of her time with the Seagulls. “I feel I did have good opportunities in the first half of the season, but overall it was a good experience and a fantastic club to be involved in. The backing from the men’s side towards the women’s side, you couldn’t ask for anything more.

“The group of girls, the team at the time, the core group of girls were fantastic. It was kind of like a home away from home with all the uncertainty over Covid and not being able to travel home because of the restrictions. It was just a great group to be around, the staff members and everyone involved in the club.

“I can’t speak highly enough about my time at the club. It was just the football side that wasn’t working out, which is obviously what I was there for.”

Having been exposed to the professional game for the first time in her career, Jarrett feels the experience will benefit her as she prepares to make a fresh start elsewhere.

“The last year and a bit is definitely going to stand to me,” she said. “It was a learning curve, my first experience of full-time football, but also the top level in the women’s game. I think the WSL is arguably the best in the world at the minute.

“It was a fantastic experience, both as a player and more importantly as a person. Those experiences I’ll carry with me and hopefully they will stand to me in my next venture.”

Jarrett is now weighing up her options at club level, but her immediate priority is the two friendlies Ireland are scheduled to play against Iceland in Reykjavik on 11 and 15 June.

“There have been a few offers at the minute but I’m just focused on the double-header in Iceland that is coming up in two weeks,” the Wexford woman said.

“I have people working in the background trying to figure out the rest. It’s just important for me to concentrate on what’s coming up. We’ll deal with the rest when it comes.”

