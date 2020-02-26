Jarrett off to a flier at Brighton but 'still a long way to go' for Ireland striker

Rianna Jarrett in possession for Ireland during last October's win against Ukraine. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

RIANNA JARRETT HAS expressed her delight after making a big impact in her first outing as a fully professional footballer.

In last night’s debut for Brighton & Hove Albion, who she joined from Wexford Youths last month, Jarrett scored the first two goals in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace that sent the Seagulls into the last eight of the FA Cup.

It was a superb start to life in England for the striker, whose inevitable progression to the professional ranks was delayed by an unfortunate series of injury setbacks.

“Going into the game yesterday I was obviously really happy to be starting because I haven’t played in quite a while,” Jarrett told The42. “Being back out there was great, to score two goals and to win as well was something I’m delighted with.”

Having overcome three anterior cruciate knee injuries earlier in her career, Jarrett gradually appears to be realising the vast potential she displayed while establishing herself as a prolific goalscorer in the Women’s National League.

However, a knock she sustained while helping Wexford Youths to win the FAI Cup at the expense of Peamount United at the Aviva Stadium in November forced her to be patient following her arrival at Brighton, where former England manager Hope Powell is at the helm.

Jarrett delivered a player-of-the-match display in Ireland’s win over Ukraine in the Euro 2021 qualifiers in October. The aforementioned injury then prevented her from featuring in the 1-1 draw away to Greece five weeks later.

“Coming over to Brighton, I definitely backed myself and it was a move that I wanted,” said the 25-year-old Wexford native, who has won the Women’s National League Player of the Year award for the past two seasons.

“I wanted to test myself at a higher level. I hadn’t played in nearly four months so I’ve just been getting myself right for the first couple of weeks that I’ve been here. I obviously had to build up fitness as well because I hadn’t been training in a team environment for a few weeks.

“It was always going to be a case that I’d have to take some time to find my feet and before we could even consider game time. Luckily this cup game came kind of at the right time in terms of that. There were a few changes in the squad and she [Hope Powell] gave me the chance to start.

“The knee is fine, but that was obviously the first match situation that it has been in. I was feeling good in training and there were no issues.

“I’ve always backed myself. I knew it wasn’t going to happen overnight and it still hasn’t happened. I’ve got a lot to prove and there’s still a long way to go, but we’re kind of just taking it day by day, session by session, and hopefully I’ll keep improving.”

Jarrett’s impressive debut is a boost to a Brighton side sitting in ninth place in the Women’s Super League. They now also have an FA Cup quarter-final against Birmingham City on 15 March to look forward to.

It’s an encouraging development for Ireland too ahead of a crucial double-header of qualifiers. The visit of Greece to Tallaght Stadium a week tomorrow will be followed by an away game on 11 March against Montenegro.

Rianna Jarrett of Wexford Youths tackled by Peamount United's Louise Corrigan during the 2019 FAI Cup final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Jarrett said: “I’ve been itching to get back out there. Coming from training twice a week at Wexford Youths with a game at the weekend, as well as my own bits, obviously my body was going to take time to adjust to a professional environment.

“I was never going to come over to England and go straight into the team. I knew I’d have to bide my time and listen to my body, making sure that it’s not breaking down. I’ve been doing that, working with the manager, the medical staff and the strength and conditioning coach.

“We’re monitoring what I’m doing on a weekly basis and the outcome is to be fit and ready to go at the weekend. We’re still working towards that but I’m delighted to be back out on the pitch.

“With the international games coming up, hopefully it is good timing in terms of that.”

