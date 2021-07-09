Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork City's Ricardo Dinanga joins Coventry on two-year deal

The winger enjoyed a recent trial at the Championship club.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Jul 2021, 12:27 PM
CORK CITY HAVE reached a deal with Coventry City which sees Ricardo Dinanga join the Championship side on a two-year deal. 

The 19-year-old — who scored twice for the Rebel Army last term — impressed the Sky Blues on a trial and will initially link up with the club’s U23 squad. 

“We’re very pleased to welcome Ricardo to the club,” said Under 23s head coach Luke Tisdale. “He is a talented and pacy winger who can play on either flank, who impressed us during his time on trial last season, and is someone we are looking forward to working with and seeing develop.”

Elsewhere, St Pat’s have confirmed that 16-year-old midfielder Glory Nzingo has signed for Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims.


