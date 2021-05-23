BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Man in custody after Rio Ferdinand racially abused during Wolves v Manchester United game

The former Manchester United defender was working at the game for BT Sport.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 23 May 2021, 7:31 PM
39 minutes ago 2,004 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5446030
Rio Ferdinand at the Premier League game between Wolves and Manchester United.
Image: PA
Rio Ferdinand at the Premier League game between Wolves and Manchester United.
Rio Ferdinand at the Premier League game between Wolves and Manchester United.
Image: PA

A MAN IS in custody after Rio Ferdinand was racially abused during Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Wolves today.

The former England and Man United defender was working for BT Sport at the game, and West Midlands Police have confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Before the game, a small number of supporters were also heard booing when players from both teams took the knee to highlight the ongoing issue of racism.

Ferdinand confirmed the monkey chant incident on Twitter, writing: “The last couple weeks, it’s been unreal to see fans back. However to the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football & educated. Come meet me & I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused.”

Ferdinand also spoke about the incident on BT Sport after the match.

“I’d love to meet up with the fella and just educate him,” Ferdinand said.

“I think that’s part of the problem, punishing people without education isn’t the way forward. It’s disappointing, people have waited all these months to get back into stadiums and then you come in with ignorance like that. Uncalled for, not needed, not warranted at all. 

“The atmosphere the fans created today was fantastic and one person tries to destroy it for everybody else.

“That’s somebody who has no awareness at all about their surroundings or the current climate. Someone obviously lacking any form of education to know what is right and wrong.”

Ferdinand also explained why he would like to meet the person who racially abused him.

“I think part of the problem is that sometimes, (when) situations like this arise they just get punished with no education as to what they are doing and the effects of what they are doing, and why people stand up against stuff like this.”

