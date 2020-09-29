BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 29 September 2020
Rob Kearney signs one-year deal with Australian side Western Force

The 34-year-old completes the move following his recent departure from Leinster and Ireland.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago
Rob Kearney is heading Down Under.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ROB KEARNEY HAS signed a one-year deal with Australian Super Rugby franchise Western Force after finishing up his playing days with Leinster and Ireland.

The full-back was recently reported to be linking up with Western Force, and has now completed the move to the Perth-based outfit for the 2021 season.

“I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year’s campaign,” Kearney told the Western Force website as he prepares to join them for pre-season later this year.

“I hope to add value both on and off the field that complements the high ambition of the club.

“I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in a new performance environment and to play both with and against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere.”

“I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new teammates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fan base which also includes a strong Irish contingent.”

The 34-year-old Kearney penned an emotional letter to Leinster and Ireland fans on the back of his recent departure, expressing his gratitude to fans, team mates and coaches in a heartfelt message.

He goes to his new Australian club with four Six Nations titles while representing Ireland, as well as four Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and six Pro14 titles over a 15-year period with Leinster.

“Rob is a fantastic signing, but more than that he is a great person who will be able to bring a lot to WA rugby,” said Western Force’s Head of Rugby, Matt Hodgson.

“He is a player of the highest calibre that brings a wealth of experience and quality to the side.

“He also brings a winning mentality, having experienced so much success for his country and Leinster. We can’t wait for the Sea of Blue and the sizeable Irish community within WA to see him pull on the Force jersey next season.”

Sinead Farrell
