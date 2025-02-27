Australian coach Rod Seib set to join Connacht next season

CONNACHT ARE SET to sign Australian coach Rod Seib ahead of next season.

News of Seib’s move from the Brumbies – where he is the senior assistant coach – to Connacht was first reported by The Roar in Australia and has been verified with Irish sources by The 42.

It remains to be seen exactly what title Seib takes up in Connacht, although he is regarded as an attack specialist.

Current Connacht attack coach Mark Sexton is leaving at the end of the campaign to link up with Richie Murphy in Ulster.

But rather than just being responsible for attack, it’s understood that Seib will take on a senior role in Connacht, with a major say in selection, game plans, and recruitment.

Pete Wilkins is the current head coach of Connacht and is expected to continue with the western province next season.

Current defence coach Scott Fardy is set to leave his role at the end of this season and it’s understood that Wilkins may take full control of that area of Connacht’s game as part of their rejigged coaching team.

Forwards coach John Muldoon is expected to be part of the coaching ticket next season. Scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker has been strongly linked with a possible move to Munster next season, although his contract with Connacht runs until 2026.

Seib has been an assistant coach with the Brumbies since 2020 and recently head-coached the Australia XV, the second-string national team, for their tour to the Northern Hemisphere.

The ex-Australian 7s international had a playing stint with Glasgow Warriors in the 2000s and briefly coached in Scotland before moving back to his homeland to work in the Queensland rugby scene.

The former PE teacher got his big break with the Brumbies in 2020, joining as the Super Rugby Pacific franchise’s backs and attack coach.

Seib is currently working as senior assistant coach to Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham, formerly of Munster, but is set to make the move to Connacht following the conclusion of the Super Rugby season in June.