Ferencvaros' manager Robbie Keane speaking at a press conference in Hungary. Alamy Stock Photo
'I can’t help speculation' - Keane responds to recent Celtic links

The ex-Ireland international was linked with the position before Wilfried Nancy became Brendan Rodgers’ permanent successor.
9.31pm, 10 Dec 2025

ROBBIE KEANE HAS said he “can’t help speculation” after his name was linked with the manager’s job at Celtic.

The former Celtic player, who is in charge of Ferencvaros, was linked with the role which Martin O’Neill served on an interim basis before Wilfried Nancy became Brendan Rodgers’ permanent successor.

Speaking at a press conference today ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with Rangers tomorrow, Keane explained that while he enjoyed his time with Celtic, he is content to stay in his current position. 

“My mind is just here. I am very happy here. It has been a really good year; it’s been a successful year. We won the league last year. We are doing well in Europe now. We’re at the top of the league. I am really enjoying it, good people to work for. This club is run very well, I couldn’t be happier here.

“I can’t help speculation. My time at Celtic was great. Of course, I went there; we were already 12 or 14 points behind. So it was obviously going to be a difficult task to win. But just the chance to play at Celtic was huge for me.

“I had an unbelievable time there for the six months I was there. I was personally successful in what I did.

“Of course, you would want to win something when you’re at Celtic, but the team was certainly in a transitional period at that time. But it was great. The years after that, they’ve been dominating for a long time.”

Keane added that he would consider a return to Celtic at some point in the future, but reiterated his position.

“You can never say never in football, of course, but I’m one of those guys who never think too far ahead.

“You can’t. I have to concentrate on what I do, because if you take your eye off the ball here, and then you start losing games, you lose your job.

“So, never say never, of course, but at the moment I’m very, very happy here. As I’ve said before, [this is] a fantastic club. The stadium is amazing, and the training ground is great. Incredible fans, a bit like the Celtic fans in terms of how loud they are, they’re really passionate about their team.”

