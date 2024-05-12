Tokyo Olympians Dickson and Waddilove secure Paris qualification at European Champs

ROBERT DICKSON AND Sean Waddilove have stamped their ticket to the Paris Olympics, finishing eighth at the 49er European Championships and winning the Irish selection trial in the process.

The Dubliners had already qualified Ireland for the Olympics in the 49er class by virtue of their performance at the 2023 Europeans last November.

They were then pitted in a three-regatta trial against Cork duo Séafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan as the two crews vied for the Olympic spot.

Tokyo Olympians Dickson and Waddilove progressed to Sunday’s 10-boat medal race in La Grande-Motte, France in eighth place, ensuring victory in the selection series as Guilfoyle and Durcan finished 12th and narrowly missed out.

Dickson and Waddilove were then second across the line in the medal race, cementing eighth place, as Uruguay, Great Britain and Switzerland filled the top three places overall.

“Both crews delivered a compelling selection series where each concentrated on improving their form with an eye solely on the Games,”said James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s performance director.

“In the end, Rob and Sean are worthy winners but Séafra and Johnny’s commitment and growing form clearly marks them out to watch for Los Angeles 2028.”