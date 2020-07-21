FAI announce appointment of top civil servant as fourth independent director

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] has announced the appointment of Robert Watt as its fourth and final independent director.

Watt’s appointment was ratified at a virtual meeting of the FAI board, following recommendations received from the Nominations Committee.

He will now link up with independent chairperson Roy Barrett, and fellow independent directors Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce, who were all appointed to their roles at the start of the year.

Watt is Secretary-General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and is one of the most highly ranked civil servants in Ireland, having led the department for the past nine years.

“I am honoured and delighted to take up this role and I look forward to assisting with the reform of the Association and the development of Irish football in conjunction with my fellow directors and all stakeholders,” said Watt following his appointment.

Watt has also has represented Ireland internationally and played a key role in the Troika negotiations and Brexit preparations. He previously served as assistant-secretary at the Department of Finance.

He also coaches underage teams with the Drumcondra football club near his home in Dublin.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!