This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI announce appointment of top civil servant as fourth independent director

Robert Watt joins the board alongside Roy Barrett, Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 5,195 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5156185
A general view of the FAI headquarters.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A general view of the FAI headquarters.
A general view of the FAI headquarters.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] has announced the appointment of Robert Watt as its fourth and final independent director. 

Watt’s appointment was ratified at a virtual meeting of the FAI board, following recommendations received from the Nominations Committee.

He will now link up with independent chairperson Roy Barrett, and fellow independent directors Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce, who were all appointed to their roles at the start of the year.

Watt is Secretary-General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and is one of the most highly ranked civil servants in Ireland, having led the department for the past nine years.

“I am honoured and delighted to take up this role and I look forward to assisting with the reform of the Association and the development of Irish football in conjunction with my fellow directors and all stakeholders,” said Watt following his appointment. 

Watt has also has represented Ireland internationally and played a key role in the Troika negotiations and Brexit preparations. He previously served as assistant-secretary at the Department of Finance.

He also coaches underage teams with the Drumcondra football club near his home in Dublin.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie