'No cause for concern': Brazil legend Roberto Carlos dismisses heart attack rumours in health update

BRAZIL GREAT ROBERTO Carlos has announced he is “recovering well” in hospital after undergoing a planned medical procedure.

The former full-back, 52, stated he had not suffered a heart attack in an update on his situation posted on his Instagram account.

“I would like to clarify recent information that has been circling,” the 52-year-old wrote.

“I recently underwent a preventative medical procedure, planned in advance with my medical team. The procedure was successful, and I am well. I did not suffer a heart attack.

“I am recovering well, and looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon.

“I sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support, care, and concern. I would like to reassure everyone that there is no cause for concern.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the entire medical team who took care of me.”

Roberto Carlos made 125 appearances for Brazil in a 14-year-international career that included lifting the 2002 World Cup and played his final club game in 2016, aged 41.