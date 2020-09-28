Robertson involved at either end as Liverpool come from behind to beat Arsenal

LIVERPOOL CONTINUED THEIR 100% start to the new season by ending Arsenal’s, coming from behind at Anfield to beat the Gunners 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the early stages, but were caught on the break when Andy Robertson contrived to scoop an attempted clearance behind him and into the path of Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman needed only to scuff his finish to give his side a 26th-minute lead.

The champions went close to scoring three times before Arsenal took the lead, and they remained behind for less than two minutes as Mo Salah powered past Kieran Tierney and thumped a shot at Bernd Leno. Sadio Mane tapped in the rebound.

10 minutes before half-time, the Reds took the lead. Robertson made up for his error for the game’s opening goal by bursting onto a deflected Trent Alexander-Arnold cross and flicking the ball over the advancing Leno with his second touch.

Though both sides created openings in a high-tempo encounter with both teams willing to play an open style, the score remained 2-1 until the 88th minute when Diogo Jota languidly controlled and volleyed a weak Arsenal clearance to the bottom left corner.

