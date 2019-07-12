This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Federer eventually edges out brilliant Nadal to book Wimbledon final against Djokovic

The eight-time champion is heading for his 12th decider at the All England club.

By AFP Friday 12 Jul 2019, 7:56 PM
22 minutes ago 2,473 Views 9 Comments
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

ROGER FEDERER WILL play Novak Djokovic after he reached his 12th Wimbledon final on Friday beating great Spanish rival Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 37-year-old eight-time champion — the third oldest Grand Slam finalist in the modern era — will be appearing in his 31st final at the majors.

It is the first time the Swiss legend has beaten Nadal in a Grand Slam semi-final having lost all four of their previous encounters, most recently at this year’s French Open.

More to follow…

- © AFP 2019 

