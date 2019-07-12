Federer eventually edges out brilliant Nadal to book Wimbledon final against Djokovic

ROGER FEDERER WILL play Novak Djokovic after he reached his 12th Wimbledon final on Friday beating great Spanish rival Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The 37-year-old eight-time champion — the third oldest Grand Slam finalist in the modern era — will be appearing in his 31st final at the majors.
It is the first time the Swiss legend has beaten Nadal in a Grand Slam semi-final having lost all four of their previous encounters, most recently at this year’s French Open.
More to follow…
