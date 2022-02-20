Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 20 February 2022
Advertisement

'Role model' Long lauded by Saints boss after ending two-year Premier League goal drought

The Ireland striker scored in yesterday’s win over Everton.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 1:12 PM
31 minutes ago 1,323 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5688416
Shane Long beats compatriot Seamus Coleman to the ball to score for Southampton against Everton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Shane Long beats compatriot Seamus Coleman to the ball to score for Southampton against Everton.
Shane Long beats compatriot Seamus Coleman to the ball to score for Southampton against Everton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RALPH HASENHÜTTL HAS hailed “role model” Shane Long’s patience and professionalism after notching his first Premier League goal for Southampton in all but two years.

Long nodded home to seal Saints’ 2-0 win over Everton yesterday, for his first top-flight goal since the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on 22 February, 2020.

The entire Covid-19 pandemic stands between 35-year-old Long’s last two Premier League goals, but despite that drought Hasenhüttl still heaped praise on the Republic of Ireland striker.

“Longy’s a very, very important player for our team: he’s fantastic in the dressing room, and we’re very happy for him,” said Hasenhüttl. “It’s very simple: he’s a super-professional guy who works hard in every session.

“He’s always positive, and he’s not always had an easy time, not playing, waiting for his chance. Then in the cup he showed how important he is for this team. So it’s absolutely fantastic to have him on the bench, because he’s always ready when he’s needed and I know I can trust him.

“I think he knows very well what role he has to play now at this age. He’s a role model for how you should act. This is the reason why we decided to extend his contract two years ago.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I knew he was an important player in every moment, calm when not playing and supporting the lads, but also there when you need him. And that’s what you need from an experienced player.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie