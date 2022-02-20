'Role model' Long lauded by Saints boss after ending two-year Premier League goal drought

Shane Long beats compatriot Seamus Coleman to the ball to score for Southampton against Everton.

Shane Long beats compatriot Seamus Coleman to the ball to score for Southampton against Everton.

RALPH HASENHÜTTL HAS hailed “role model” Shane Long’s patience and professionalism after notching his first Premier League goal for Southampton in all but two years.

Long nodded home to seal Saints’ 2-0 win over Everton yesterday, for his first top-flight goal since the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on 22 February, 2020.

Advertisement

The entire Covid-19 pandemic stands between 35-year-old Long’s last two Premier League goals, but despite that drought Hasenhüttl still heaped praise on the Republic of Ireland striker.

“Longy’s a very, very important player for our team: he’s fantastic in the dressing room, and we’re very happy for him,” said Hasenhüttl. “It’s very simple: he’s a super-professional guy who works hard in every session.

“He’s always positive, and he’s not always had an easy time, not playing, waiting for his chance. Then in the cup he showed how important he is for this team. So it’s absolutely fantastic to have him on the bench, because he’s always ready when he’s needed and I know I can trust him.

“I think he knows very well what role he has to play now at this age. He’s a role model for how you should act. This is the reason why we decided to extend his contract two years ago.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I knew he was an important player in every moment, calm when not playing and supporting the lads, but also there when you need him. And that’s what you need from an experienced player.”