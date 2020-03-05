This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldinho held in Paraguay over fake passport allegations

The two-time World Player of the Year is accused of using false documentation to enter the country.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 2:30 PM
29 minutes ago 941 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5034435
The Brazilian legend.
The Brazilian legend.
The Brazilian legend.

BRAZILIAN LEGEND RONALDINHO has been held in Paraguay for allegedly using false documentation to enter the South American country.

The 39-year-old, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, was detained in the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguay along with his brother Roberto on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Interior of Paraguay said.

According to La Nacion, passports were found in the hotel bearing the names of Ronaldinho and Roberto with Paraguayan nationality.

An official statement from the Paraguayan police said Ronaldinho and his entourage had been invited to Paraguay by casino owner Nelson Belotti.

paraguay-brazil-ronaldinho-detained Ronaldinho enters Paraguay's attorney offices in Asuncion. Source: Jorge Saenz

The Brazil international was expected to hold several publicity events with the media invited to witness his interaction with fans and dignitaries.

Ronaldinho is currently without a Brazilian passport because of an environmental fine he received in 2018.

The former Barcelona star and his brother were convicted of illegally building a fishing trap at Lake Guaiba in 2015 without proper licensing in a permanent preservation area.

That conviction saw the duo handed an $8.5 million fine in November 2018 and after failing to pay up, Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice decided to stop Ronaldinho from being able to leave the country.

soccer-international-friendly-england-v-brazil-wembley-stadium He made 97 appearances for Brazil. Source: EMPICS Sport

Despite being unable to leave Brazil, Ronaldinho was unveiled as one of the country’s new ambassadors for tourism in September last year. Literally stranded in his homeland, the former AC Milan star said at the time that he was trying to make the most of his limbo after accepting a role to promote Brazil’s tourism.

“Tourism is very important for generating jobs and regaining our image internationally,” Ronaldinho said at his unveiling as an ambassador.

Ronaldinho led a distinguished playing career across South America and Europe – winning the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A and Copa Libertadores. He also clinched a plethora of individual honours including the 2005 Ballon d’Or and the Fifa World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.

The Porto-Alegre born forward lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in South Korea and Japan in 2002 and won the Copa America with his nation in 1999.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie