Boyce joins St Pat's from Derry City, Murray among five Shelbourne departures

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced the signing of Ronan Boyce from Derry City in the League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division.

The 24-year-old defender spent seven seasons at Derry, clocking up 175 appearances.

Boyce made his debut in 2019 and helped the Candystripes to FAI Cup success in 2022.

The Donegal right-back becomes Stephen Kenny’s second signing ahead of the 2026 season, following the arrival of New Zealand international Max Mata.

“I’m buzzing to be here, it’s a really exciting opportunity for me to join the club and I can’t wait to get going,” said Boyce.

“St Pat’s have always played football the right way, as have Stephen Kenny’s teams and I’m looking forward to getting on board.

“I think I’m at a good age now, I’ve played a lot of games in the League and I just want to kick on personally and help St Pat’s achieve success.”

“Ronan has good attitude, to have already made 175 senior appearances at the age of 24 is significant,” Kenny added.

“We need to add goals to our team, and Ronan has scored 15 times as an attacking full-back which is a high number, his numbers are good in terms of goals and assists and he’s 6’1 so he can be important for us in box boxes as a defender and as an attacker.”

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have confirmed a number of departures from, and re-signings to, their Women’s Premier Division side.

Noelle Murray (left) and Megan Smyth-Lynch both depart Shelbourne. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Legendary Reds striker Noelle Murray is the headline exit, while goalkeeping duo Amanda McQuillan and Courtney Maguire, Roma McLaughlin and Megan Smyth-Lynch also leave the club.

Murray departs after a decade at Tolka Park, where she made over 200 appearances, scored more than 100 goals, and won five league titles and seven FAI Cups.

“Noelle Murray, one of the best strikers ever to grace the League of Ireland departs Tolka Park with the sincerest appreciation of fans, teammates, staff and volunteers for her incredible time in Red,” a statement reads.

“One of the most prolific and talented goalscorers ever to lead the line, we are immensely grateful for her contribution.”

Pearl Slattery, Jess Gargan, Alex Kavanagh, Aoibheann Clancy, Rachel Graham, Lucy O’Rourke, Kate Mooney and Nia Hannon have all re-signed.

Former Treaty United manager Seán Russell recently succeeded Eoin Wearen at the Shels’ helm.