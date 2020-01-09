Ronan Curtis lands second League One Player of the Month award in a row

Ronan Curtis is in good form for his club.

RONAN CURTIS HAS been rewarded for his form at club level by winning the PFA League One Player of the Month award for December.

Curtis, who also landed the November award, scored in four consecutive games last month for a Pompey side that currently finds itself a point adrift of a play-off spot.

The Ireland international winger’s strike in a 3-1 defeat to MK Dons on 29 December was his eighth in the space of 10 games.

He took 40% of the votes in a public poll, seeing off competition from Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United), Anssi Jaakola (Bristol Rovers), Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) and Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).

Curtis has made 76 appearances for Portsmouth since joining the club from Derry City ahead of the start of the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old won his third senior cap in Ireland’s 3-1 win over Bulgaria in September.

