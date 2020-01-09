This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronan Curtis lands second League One Player of the Month award in a row

The Ireland international scored in four consecutive games for Portsmouth in December.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 12:09 PM
53 minutes ago 1,137 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4959252
Ronan Curtis is in good form for his club.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ronan Curtis is in good form for his club.
Ronan Curtis is in good form for his club.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RONAN CURTIS HAS been rewarded for his form at club level by winning the PFA League One Player of the Month award for December.

Curtis, who also landed the November award, scored in four consecutive games last month for a Pompey side that currently finds itself a point adrift of a play-off spot.

The Ireland international winger’s strike in a 3-1 defeat to MK Dons on 29 December was his eighth in the space of 10 games. 

He took 40% of the votes in a public poll, seeing off competition from Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United), Anssi Jaakola (Bristol Rovers), Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) and Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).

Curtis has made 76 appearances for Portsmouth since joining the club from Derry City ahead of the start of the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old won his third senior cap in Ireland’s 3-1 win over Bulgaria in September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie