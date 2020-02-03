This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 February, 2020
Ireland winger sets sights on Pompey promotion after inking long-term deal

In-form Irish international Ronan Curtis has committed to Portsmouth until the summer of 2023.

By Paul Dollery Monday 3 Feb 2020, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,517 Views 1 Comment
Ronan Curtis at the announcement of his new contract with Tony Brown, Portsmouth FC's chief operating officer.
Image: Portsmouth FC
Ronan Curtis at the announcement of his new contract with Tony Brown, Portsmouth FC's chief operating officer.
Image: Portsmouth FC

RONAN CURTIS HAS given Portsmouth a boost by signing a new contract with the League One club.

Curtis, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, is now tied to Pompey until the summer of 2023.

The Ireland winger has been in superb form recently, with Championship side Blackburn Rovers reported to be keen admirers.

However, he has reaffirmed his commitment to his current employers by extending his stay and targeting promotion.

“I love this club to pieces and I couldn’t really wish for anything better, so I’m over the moon to sign a new contract,” said Curtis, who joined Portsmouth from Derry City in the summer of 2018.

“The group of lads we’ve got all get on like a house on fire and we all want to win promotion with Pompey. The supporters are right behind us and with the players and staff here, we’re confident that can happen.”

On the back of their fourth consecutive win in League One, Portsmouth occupy the final play-off place, two points clear of a Sunderland side who they defeated 2-0 on Saturday.

Curtis, who assisted both goals in the victory at Fratton Park, is his club’s leading goalscorer this season, having found the net on 13 occasions.

The 23-year-old has won three caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in the 3-1 friendly victory over Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium last September. 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

