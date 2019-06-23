This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork boss McCarthy - 'I’m interested is the spirit there, by Christ, it was there tonight'

The Cork manager reflected on a positive showing as they lost out by three points in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 3:07 PM
59 minutes ago 1,985 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4694400
The Cork footballers after last night's game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Cork footballers after last night's game.
The Cork footballers after last night's game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE OUTCOME WAS the same for the third successive season at the Munster final stage for Cork yet the display produced made for a different post-mortem in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night.

A season after shipping a 17-point beating to Kerry at this juncture, Cork cut the gap to three points.

That illustrated the strides they had made but for manager Ronan McCarthy there remained a sense of dejection that they had not entered the winners’ enclosure. 

“You give any top team a seven-point start you are going to put yourself on the back foot. Obviously really pleased with the response and the way the team went after the game. Kerry were on 14 men for the last 10 minutes, now they had a cushion of a lead of three or four points at that stage. We came to win the game, that was our objective, we didn’t and we are thoroughly disappointed.”

The consensus before the game was that a massive gulf in quality existed between the sides yet McCarthy was pleased with the spirit his team showed.

Ronan McCarthy Cork boss Ronan McCarthy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“You’re coming into a game where they’re going for seven in a row, they won by 17 points last year, they’re a fine side. Some of the commentary, you’d have to argue was fair enough. We countered it by saying that I felt there was real quality in the team. I come away from any game, win or lose, I’m interested is the spirit there, by Christ, it was there tonight.”

Cork chalked up 3-10 on the scoreboard but spurned a bunch of chances to bump up that tally. 

“Even when we were 1-5 to a point down I felt we had a lot of the ball and some of our decision making was very poor and we paid for it at the other end,” said McCarthy.

“We have been quite good in recent months at recycling the ball and being patient when the opportunities aren’t there.

“We had goal chances in the first half as well, certainly Mark’s one that was saved, he should have off-loaded it to Brian Hurley who was free. It’s something we are very good at and Mark is very good at actually – picking out the guy in a better position.

“With that said, they had a fairly clear-cut chance with Gavin White at the other end in the first half. But look, we ultimately came to win the game, we haven’t done that and there’s a great sense of disappointment in the dressing room.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie