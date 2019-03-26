This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Talented forward quits Tyrone panel citing lack of game-time

Ronan O’Neill didn’t feature for Tyrone in their Division 1 campaign this year.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 2,619 Views No Comments
Tyrone forward Ronan O'Neill during the All-Ireland final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Tyrone forward Ronan O'Neill during the All-Ireland final.
Tyrone forward Ronan O'Neill during the All-Ireland final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RONAN O’NEILL HAS dropped off the Tyrone panel, citing a lack of game-time as the reason for his departure. 

Team Talk Mag reports that the 26-year-old made the decision after failing to appear in any of Tyrone’s Allianz Football League games this season.

The 2016 All-Ireland minor winner played in all of Tyrone’s games on their run to the McKenna Cup title, but subsequently dropped down the pecking order.

O’Neill has mainly featured as a sub in recent years, arriving off the bench in Tyrone’s All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin last September. 

The talented forward hasn’t ruled out a return to the county set-up at some stage in the future. 

“At my age I just want to play games,” the Omagh clubman said.

“I spoke to Mickey Harte and I’ve no hard feelings at all with anyone in the Tyrone setup. I’ve opted out and I’ve left on good terms with everyone.

“I’ve loved playing with Tyrone and hopefully this won’t be the end of the journey. I’ll be at all the championship games this summer and I really hope that the lads can go on and lift Sam.”

Kevin O'Brien
kevin@the42.ie

