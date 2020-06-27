This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Post-match red cards fly as Rooney penalty keeps pace in Derby's promotion chase

Tom Lawrence and Matt Miazga got caught up the emotion of a tight contest in an empty stadium.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 6:36 PM
23 minutes ago 971 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5135045
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

WAYNE ROONEY’S PENALTY on the stroke of half-time proved the winner as Derby County saw off Reading 2-1, but it was the full-time whistle that drew most consternation.

Tom Lawrence, who fired Derby into the lead minutes before Rooney doubled the advantage, was issued a red card along with Reading’s Matt Miazga in the moments after the final whistle.

A confrontation between the pair descended from shoving to a schemozzle as Lawrence appeared to lean into headbutt motion and Miazaga lashed out with a slap.

Wales’ Lawrence went in the referee’s book for the right reason in the 44th minute when he curled a gorgeous curling shot into the corner. Derby soon doubled their advantage as defender Liam Moore, shortly after escaping censure for a tackle on Louie Sibley, took down Martyn Waghorn. Rooney sent Rafael Cabral the wrong way from the spot.

derby-county-v-reading-sky-bet-championship-pride-park Source: Mike Egerton

Reading pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute, but the main drama came after the final whistle and the result keeps Derby chasing the playoff places as they remain three points behind sixth place Cardiff City, who pulled clear of Preston with a 1-3 win at Deepdale. Reading remain seven points clear of the relegation zone.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie