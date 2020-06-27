Post-match red cards fly as Rooney penalty keeps pace in Derby's promotion chase

WAYNE ROONEY’S PENALTY on the stroke of half-time proved the winner as Derby County saw off Reading 2-1, but it was the full-time whistle that drew most consternation.

Tom Lawrence, who fired Derby into the lead minutes before Rooney doubled the advantage, was issued a red card along with Reading’s Matt Miazga in the moments after the final whistle.

A confrontation between the pair descended from shoving to a schemozzle as Lawrence appeared to lean into headbutt motion and Miazaga lashed out with a slap.

Wales’ Lawrence went in the referee’s book for the right reason in the 44th minute when he curled a gorgeous curling shot into the corner. Derby soon doubled their advantage as defender Liam Moore, shortly after escaping censure for a tackle on Louie Sibley, took down Martyn Waghorn. Rooney sent Rafael Cabral the wrong way from the spot.

Source: Mike Egerton

Reading pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute, but the main drama came after the final whistle and the result keeps Derby chasing the playoff places as they remain three points behind sixth place Cardiff City, who pulled clear of Preston with a 1-3 win at Deepdale. Reading remain seven points clear of the relegation zone.