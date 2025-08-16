'It's just the nature of the beast. You can't expect to be on the same contract'

RORY GAFFNEY TOASTED his continued rejuvenation with a can of Coke Zero after a starring role in the Uefa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday night.

Supping on the soft drink while beads of sweat slowly dripped from his temples to his his cheeks, this was the comedown after an effervescent shift that married ruthless endeavour with clinical instinctiveness.

The result was two goals and a man-of-the-match award as Shamrock Rovers progressed to the play-off stage against Portuguese side Santa Clara.

“It just seems to be the story of my season, balls falling to me two or three yards out. I don’t know why it didn’t happen the last 15 years,” he said.

The first leg of the play-off is away in the Azores next week and, with a FAI Cup third round clash against Longford Town tomorrow, the striker will be hungry to add to his tally of 12 goals in all competitions so far.

The last year has been one of the most demanding for Gaffney, a troublesome Achilles problem leading to surgery on his ankle. He could jog casually at times during the year but was unable to sprint without a flare up and so he barely kicked a ball at all.

Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley revealed after last night’s 4-0 win over Ballkani that Gaffney took a pay cut to stay at the club in January. He started pre-season without the guarantee of a contract at Tallaght Stadium, even turning down the offer of two-year deals from two League of Ireland rivals.

The aim was to prove his fitness at Rovers and help them retain the Premier Division title. There are nine games remaining and the Hoops have a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

“Yeah, yeah. Might give it back to me now,” Gaffney said, joking about his reduced terms for this season.

“I don’t know, [I'd] no other choice! It’s just the nature of the beast, isn’t it? You’ve been out for a year, you haven’t played. You know, you can’t expect to be on the same contract.

“What does it mean to me? I suppose I didn’t know if I was going to be playing. I suppose I watched the lads last year. It was hard to watch at times, really, but obviously you’re delighted for them. But I suppose I just had… My full focus was just trying to get back fit and I was happy to call it the day if I couldn’t get fit.

“Because you know yourself, you’re playing up front and especially in this team, you need to be able to run. You have to be able to press. I think every manager in the league wants their strikers to press. And if you can’t do it, you know, you just can’t play as simple as.”

Gaffney turns 36 in October and his performance levels are benefitting from a tailored training schedule. In a regular week he does the usual heavy session with his teammates on a Monday then does his own programme on a Tuesday and Wednesday before linking back up for pre-match on a Thursday and then having the weekend off after a Friday night game.

Europe continues to offer a very welcome disruption and if Rovers can overcome Santa Clara – who finished fifth in the Portugal Primeira Liga – the year will continue right up until Christmas.

It was the same in 2024 when Gaffney travelled to London and sat in the stands for the final league phase game of the Conference League against Chelsea.

“Yeah, it was just frustrating, but I suppose the lads were doing well. Johnny Kenny did well off the back of it, so, you know, it’s great to see him do well. He’s got a new contract [at Celtic]. It’s probably off the back of how well he’s done last year. He’s gone back to Celtic full of confidence, and kicked on.”

Gaffney is doing the same and a new contract of his own will surely be on the way should he continue to deliver this level of performance.