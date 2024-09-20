RORY GALLAGHER “FULLY intends to return to inter-county management in the near future,” according to the former Derry manager’s solicitor.

Gallagher stepped down as the manager of the Derry senior footballers in May 2023 following domestic abuse allegations made by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher.

Gallagher said at the time that any allegations against him had been investigated and no charges were brought.

His solicitor, Darragh Mackin from Phoenix Law, reiterated on Friday that Gallagher has “firmly and steadfastly denied his guilt” and “refuted all the allegations”.

The Ulster Council decided last September to ban Gallagher from coaching teams while an ongoing safeguarding investigation was taking place.

The Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) lifted the ban on Gallagher following a hearing on 1 February this year. An independent arbitration body ruled in his favour, meaning he was free to return to coaching.

“There is no legal impediment to our client undertaking or accepting a role as a GAA senior football manager,” Mackin said to the Irish News‘ security correspondent Connla Young.

“Our client successfully challenged the decision to disbar him from the GAA, before the Disputes Resolution Authority,” Mackin added.

“The DRA found, amongst other things, that Ulster GAA were incorrect in their decision to disbar Mr Gallagher.”

Mackin said Gallagher has since returned to club management with Corduff in Monaghan.

“Therefore, put simply, there is no legal barrier to our client returning to inter county GAA management. Indeed, our client fully intends to return to inter-county management in the near future.”

Mackin added: “Crucially, he has engaged with all criminal investigations and answered all questions posed to him by the police.

“At all stages of this process, our client has firmly and steadfastly denied his guilt and refuted all the allegations levelled against him.”