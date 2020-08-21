McIlroy battles to make the cut as DJ blazes into two-shot lead

McIlroy: makes it to the weekend.

RORY MCILROY SQUEEZED into the field for the weekend at the Northern Trust with a one-under par 70 on Friday.

A short birdie putt on the 16th hole saw the world number three get in on three-under par — just on the cut line.

McIlroy is a long way back however, a full 12 shots behind Dustin Johnson who set a sensational pace on Friday with an 11-under par round of 60.

Although it wasn’t the low round of the day — that honour belonged to Scottie Scheffler, who joined the 59 club — it was enough to give Johnson a clear lead at the top of the leaderboard on -15 with Scheffler two shots back.

Cameron Davis is also on -13 while Harris English and Danny Lee are tied for fourth on -12.

There was disappointment for Shane Lowry who missed the cut despite shooting 69 on Friday, which was only good enough to leave him on one-under par for the tournament.

