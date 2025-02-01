McIlroy and Lowry share lead heading into final round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry share a 15-under lead heading into the final round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

McIlroy briefly the outright lead after a brilliant round of 65, but the Offaly climbed up alongside him with the same score shortly after to set up a mouthwatering conclusion on Sunday.

The pair have recorded the same scores of 66, 70, 65 throughout the tournament, and both enjoyed holes-in-one in the opening round.

McIlroy opened with back-to-back birdies in the third round and added two more on the fifth and ninth to put him at four-under on the turn. He didn’t drop any shots and picked up three more birdies on three of the last four holes to leave him in a strong position for the final round.

Advertisement

Lowry birdied the first and third and picked up an eagle in between on the second hole. Another birdie on the sixth was followed by dropped shots on the seventh and ninth before launching a strong recovery on the back nine with birdies on the 11th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes.

Justin Rose and Sepp Straka are on 14-under with two holes to go at time of writing.

Séamus Power is on eight-under after a third round of 68 which included five birdies and one bogey.

Follow the leaderboard here

Meanwhile in the LPGA, Leona Maguire is nine shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-opening Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Florida.

The Cavan woman carded a 72 in the third round, picking up three birdies and three bogeys in all.