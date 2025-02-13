League return of Roscommon-Monaghan stars tees up battle between promotion-chasers

TWO ROUNDS INTO the football league, and Roscommon and Monaghan have already strengthened their claim as promotion front-runners in Division 2.

Relegated at the end of the 2024 campaign, both sides are two wins from two, a boost as they seek a quick return to top tier football.

They’ve clocked up big tallies too. Monaghan have a slight edge so far with 4-51 while Roscommon have banked 4-38.

It all bodes well for their battle for pole position this Sunday at Dr Hyde Park.

At this point in last year’s competition, Monaghan had clipped Dublin in the league opener while Roscommon had earned a point from their clash with neighbours Galway. However, it was an otherwise luckless road for both teams in Division 1. And while Roscommon were comfortable winners when they met in Round 4, the result was ultimately immaterial: both were condemned to drop out of the top bracket.

A key difference for Monaghan and Roscommon this year is the return of some important players to their respective squads.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan missed the 2024 league to pursue his hopes of earning a shot as a kicker in the NFL. And while he appeared to show some promise in that endeavor, Beggan fell short of securing a spot on a team’s roster.

He was back between the sticks in time for Monaghan’s defeat to Cavan in the Ulster championship, and their subsequent exit at the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final stage.

Having Beggan in the ranks for a full slate of league games is all the more important following the loss of Conor McManus to retirement.

Roscommon also have reason to be joyful after regaining the services of Ciaráin Murtagh. He stepped away from the squad for the 2024 season but now appears to be a replenished figure since the resumption of his inter-county career.

Rory Beggan has scored 0-10 from the new two-point rule. Andy Paton / INPHO Andy Paton / INPHO / INPHO

Beggan has already scored 10 points in the first two rounds of the league, all coming from the new two-point rule. Given his well known accuracy from long distances, Beggan was always bound to flourish with his enhancement of the game. His first two-pointer from play against Cavan was a badly needed score at a time when Monaghan were trailing by 0-9 to 1-2 in the first half.

Monaghan also scored a penalty in the first half which came from a move that Beggan contributed to advancing up the field to create a 12 v 11 scenario. Ryan McAnespie then drew the foul and Conor McCarthy converted from the spot. Beggan brought his trademark influence to Monaghan’s general play throughout that game. He joined four attacks in the first 20 minutes, all of which resulted in scores for the winning side.

The Scotstown keeper found his range from the 40 metre arc again in the second round, kicking two boomer frees to help Gabriel Bannigan’s side maintain their winning run with an eight-point win over Westmeath.

The new two-point rule is suiting Murtagh too. After coming on as half-time substitute in their opener against Down, the St Faithleach’s attacker launched over a rocket from outside the arc on 51 minutes when Roscommon were trailing by three points.

He then struck a contender for goal of the year just before the hour mark. Colm Neary sparked the move with a block on Down midfielder Daniel McGuinness. Cian McKeon pounced on the loose ball to launch a quick transition and deliver a diagonal pass to Murtagh out near the sideline.

His shot from 50 metres bounced into the net while Down keeper John O’Hare was out of position. What could have been an equalising point for Down the game ended up being Roscommon’s third goal, to secure a two-point lead at a crucial point in the game.

Murtagh was promoted to the starting team for Roscommon’s trip to Louth where he combined with his brother Diarmuid to register the first two scores for Davy Burke’s side. He finished the game with four points from play to bring his overall tally to 1-8 ahead of the Monaghan showdown.

After missing last year’s clash between the sides, both Beggan and Murtagh look primed to make major impacts this time around in Hyde Park. And they both have a strong cast of characters to help impose their will on the game.

Cian McKeon has also returned to the Roscommon squad after taking a break. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Along with the return of Murtagh, Roscommon have also welcomed the aforementioned McKeon back into the fold after taking a similar break from inter-county football. He scored 1-1 in that victory over Down while also providing the assist for Murtagh’s goal. Neary is a strong prospect in defence after missing out on Roscommon’s U20 Connacht championship success last year due to a cruciate injury.

The Roscommon regulars are chipping in too. Diarmuid Murtagh and Enda Smith have accumulated 1-15 between them so far.

That gives Monaghan plenty to be watchful of this weekend, but they have weapons of their own too. Conor McCarthy is in scintillating form from wing-back. He was the top-scorer against Westmeath with 0-7 and has 1-9 from two games, including a two-pointer against Cavan. David Garland and Stephen Mooney, who combined for 11 points from play in the Westmeath game, deserve similar praise.

Defender Ryan O’Toole has a penchant for scoring goals and managed to find the net for UCD in their Sigerson Cup final defeat last night, after recently raising a green flag for Monaghan against Westmeath.

All that firepower, allied with Beggan’s continued input, makes them a sticky prospect.

The battle for Division 2 supremacy awaits.