After 57-year title wait, Padraig Pearses land second Roscommon crown in three seasons

Padraig Pearses 2-8

Clann na nGael 0-11

IT TOOK PÁDRAIG Pearses 57 years to win their first ever Roscommon senior football championship but just two more to add a second, as goals from Paul Carey and substitute Jack Tumulty saw them through a fiercely contested county final against neighbours Clann na nGael at a sodden Dr. Hyde Park this afternoon.

Pearses were the stronger side in most phases of the game throughout the hour, but struggled to put scores on the board consistently and thus couldn’t shake off a Clann side that leaned heavily full forward Ciarán Lennon, who has been their star performer throughout this championship.

Despite the heavy ground and heavy showers overhead, the contest burst into life right from the start, with Niall Daly and Hubert Darcy kicking superb points in the first five minutes to move into an 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

The scoring dried up from there however, as both sides went through spells of running the ball from side to side, unable to break down the massed defences in front of them.

Ciarán Lennon was Clann’s only scorer as they reduced the gap to a single point, 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval, and when they drew level through an excellent Cathal Duignan score early in the second half, it seemed like momentum was on the side of the 21-time Roscommon SFC champions.

As is often the case in wet conditions, a breaking ball changed the contest completely. Hubert Darcy floated a high ball into the Clann full back line and when both Paddy Gavin and Fearghal Lennon lost their footing, Paul Carey was left with just the keeper to beat, which he did perfectly with a low drive inside the near post.

Scores from Darcy and Carey extended the lead before Clann mounted one last surge, cutting the margin back to two points through outstanding scores from their central defensive axis of Darragh and Shane Pettit.

Their revival was crushed however when a stray handpass was intercepted by Niall Daly and three quick handpasses later, Jack Tumulty was palming the ball to the net to make it 2-8 to 0-9 with just over a minute of normal time to play.

Ciarán and Josh Lennon picked off points in stoppage time for Clann, but the goal chance they needed never came as Pearses held firm, smothering Paddy Gavin’s half chance in a packed goalmouth at the end.

Scorers for Pádraig Pearses: Paul Carey 1-3 (0-1f), Jack Tumulty 1-0, Hubert Darcy 0-2, Niall Daly, Conor Daly, Lorcán Daly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clann na nGael: Ciarán Lennon 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1m), Ultan Harney, Cathal Duignan, Darra Pettit, Shane Pettit, Josh Lennon 0-1 each.

Pádraig Pearses

1. Paul Whelan

2. Mark Richardson, 3. Anthony Butler, 4 Gavin Downey

5. Conor Lohan, 6. Ronan Daly, 7 David Murray

8. Niall Daly, 9. Conor Daly

12. Shane Carty, 11. Niall Carty, 10. Lorcán Daly

13. Conor Payne, 14. Hubert Darcy, 15. Paul Carey

Subs

Jack Tumulty for S Carty (52)

A Feehily for Richardson (60)

Emmet Kelly for Payne (60+2)

Seán Ryan for Carey (60+3)

Shane Mulvey for L Daly (60+4)

Clann na nGael

1. Ronan O’Reilly

4. Fearghal Lennon, 3. Darra Pettit, 2. Jack Connaughton

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

5. Patrick Gavin, 6. Shane Pettit, 7. Cathal Duignan

8. Oisín Lennon, 9. Graham Pettit

12. Cian McManus, 13. David McManus, 15. Ian Harney

11. Ultan Harney, 14. Ciarán Lennon, 10. Emmet Kenny

Subs

Stephen Flynn for D Pettit (37-42, blood)

Fearghus Lennon for G Pettit (46)

Damien Duff for Duignan (46)

Cathal Callinan for I Harney (57)

Josh Lennon for Fearghal Lennon (60)

Referee: Patrick McTiernan

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!