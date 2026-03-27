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Roy Hodgson. Alamy Stock Photo
Robins

Roy Hodgson back in football aged 78 after taking Bristol City job

The former England and Crystal Palace manager has replaced the sacked Gerhard Struber.
11.16am, 27 Mar 2026

ROY HODGSON HAS been appointed as the new interim head coach of Championship club Bristol City.

The 78-year-old, whose last job in management ended when he left Crystal Palace in February 2024, takes over from Austrian boss Gerhard Struber until the end of the season.

The former England manager told the club’s website: “I have had great conversations with the board and I am really excited by the opportunity to help until the end of the season.”

The Robins are 16th in the Championship and travel to Charlton next Friday.

“We will get straight to work and look for a positive performance on Good Friday,” added Hodgson.

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