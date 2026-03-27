Roy Hodgson back in football aged 78 after taking Bristol City job

ROY HODGSON HAS been appointed as the new interim head coach of Championship club Bristol City.

The 78-year-old, whose last job in management ended when he left Crystal Palace in February 2024, takes over from Austrian boss Gerhard Struber until the end of the season.

We can announce that Gerhard Struber has been relieved of his duties as Bristol City Head Coach.



Roy Hodgson will take charge of the Men’s First Team until the end of the season, while the club will task the incoming Sporting Director with appointing a permanent Head Coach for… pic.twitter.com/Fi3VNY9MhG — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) March 27, 2026

The former England manager told the club’s website: “I have had great conversations with the board and I am really excited by the opportunity to help until the end of the season.”

Advertisement

The Robins are 16th in the Championship and travel to Charlton next Friday.

“We will get straight to work and look for a positive performance on Good Friday,” added Hodgson.