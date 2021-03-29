BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

'Rock bottom' - Roy Keane laments lack of top players at Stephen Kenny's disposal

The former Ireland captain says ‘it’s a long way back.’

By The42 Team Monday 29 Mar 2021, 8:47 AM
9 minutes ago 332 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394749
Keane on the ITV panel last night.
Keane on the ITV panel last night.
Keane on the ITV panel last night.

ROY KEANE SAYS the dearth of top-level players available to Stephen Kenny must be factored into any criticism of the Ireland boss. 

The Boys in Green endured an ‘embarrassing’ 1-0 home defeat to minnows Luxembourg on Saturday night, leaving them pointless after two games of the World Cup qualification campaign.

“It was a difficult and tough night,” Keane said on ITV’s broadcast of England’s game against Albania last night. “I have to say Ireland must be rock bottom now.

“There was a real lack of quality on the pitch and the reality is that a lot of these players are playing at Championship level in England, not in the Premier League.

“For me, it’s a big concern when your best player in Seamus Coleman is a full-back. It’s not a good sign.”

“[Kenny] obviously has got his way of playing,” Keane continued. “He’s trying to play with more possession, and he’s trying to get that through to the players and the team.

“I have to say the stats are scary when you look at lack of goals and lack of goalscorers.

“But as much as it’s been tough for Stephen Kenny, and it has been tough going for him, I always go back to what he’s got to work with.

“I analyse all the Irish players nearly every weekend and none of them are doing too much at club level. Ok, they are doing okay and they’re honest. But a lot of them are playing in the Championship and when they turn up for Ireland and the manager only has them for three or four days, it’s going to be very difficult.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Then, when the manager is trying to bring in this style of play, with possession, it’s very, very difficult for him, especially if the players are not up to it.

“The best player Ireland have got by far is Seamus Coleman, and he plays at a brilliant club in Everton. But even Everton don’t play European football and don’t really challenge for trophies. It’s tough. I think it’s a long way back for Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie