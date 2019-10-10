This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Millwall appointing Keane 'would be great to watch'

The ex-Ireland assistant has been one the names mentioned to take over from Neil Harris, and former Lions boss Ian Holloway says it ‘could cause fireworks’.

By Ben Blake Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,088 Views 1 Comment
Roy Keane most recently worked under Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest.
Image: Nick Potts
Roy Keane most recently worked under Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest.
Image: Nick Potts

MILLWALL ARE CURRENTLY in the market for a new manager. 

A week ago, club legend Neil Harris stepped down after four years in charge, with a winless run of seven league games leaving them 18th in the Championship. 

They have since moved up three places in the table thanks to Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leeds United under caretaker boss Adam Barrett. 

Names like ex-Lions players Tim Cahill and Kevin Muscat have been mentioned as possible candidates to take over, but former Derby County, Birmingham City and Stoke City boss Gary Rowett is currently odds-on favourite with the bookies. 

Next to him, at 4/1, sits Roy Keane. The Ireland and Manchester United legend has been just doing punditry work since he and Martin O’Neill were relieved of their duties from Nottingham Forest back in June — after just five months in the job. 

And Ian Holloway, who managed Millwall between 2014-15, believes the Cork man would certainly be entertaining. 

Former Millwall manager Ian Holloway.

“Roy Keane at Millwall… wow,” Holloway said, in his column with The Sack Race. “That would be interesting.

“Most of the Millwall supporters are brilliant but they do have the odd one or two who can be pretty volatile. I can imagine Roy Keane would stand up to that, and for me that could cause fireworks, which would be great to watch.

“For Keane to go to Millwall, that would be a definite learning curve for him. The Roy Keane I know would be very outspoken, and I’m not sure that would go down very well. He says what he feels, but so do the Millwall fans.

“But who knows? It could work a treat. What I’m saying is would Roy fancy that, would he want to go to Millwall? I really don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Whoever takes over, it will be of interest to Irish fans with the likes of Ireland U21 captain Jayson Molumby (on loan from Brighton), Shaun Williams, Aiden O’Brien and Alex Pearce at the London club.  

