Sunday Game presenter Joanne Cantwell. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Donegal v Derry to kickstart RTÉ's 2025 championship coverage

RTÉ will announce their full coverage of the championship in the coming weeks.
3.46pm, 18 Mar 2025

THE ULSTER SFC clash of Donegal and Derry will be the first offering of RTÉ’s 2025 GAA championship coverage, as The Sunday Game returns to TV screens.

The Ballybofey clash on 6 April will see Donegal begin their provincial title defence against a Derry outfit who is looking for a spark after their relegation from Division 1 was confirmed at the weekend.

A statement from the broadcaster today adds that Joanne Cantwell will return to her usual presenter’s role for the live show, while Jacqui Hurley will continue to anchor the highlights show which will follow later that evening.

RTÉ will also be broadcasting the four provincial football finals as well as the Munster and Leinster hurling finals, the Joe McDonagh Cup and Tailteann Cup Finals as well as the All-Ireland Semi-Finals in football, hurling and camogie.  

Additionally, Irish language television commentary will be available on select games from 7 June starting with the Munster hurling final. This service will also be provided for the Leinster hurling final, All-Ireland quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals in both football and hurling along with the All-Ireland camogie final and the Tailteann Cup Final.   

