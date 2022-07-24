'A leading and legendary voice': RTÉ's video tribute to Spillane on his Sunday Game farewell

WHATEVER THE RESULT on the pitch, Sunday’s All-Ireland football final marks the end of an era in GAA broadcasting as Pat Spillane makes his final appearance on The Sunday Game.

Ahead of throw-in between Galway and Spillane’s native Kerry, RTÉ played out this montage of some of the best bits from Spillane’s 30-year career as a pundit.

Spillane — who won eight All-Ireland titles himself as a player — was also presented with a Dublin jersey signed by the historic five-in-a-row winning side.

Pat Spillane has been a leading and legendary voice in #RTEGAA broadcasting and analysis.



On his final #SundayGame, we look back at the last three decades and present him with a special momento. #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/YaqpquvwDd — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 24, 2022

