'A leading and legendary voice': RTÉ's video tribute to Spillane on his Sunday Game farewell

This afternoon’s All-Ireland football final will be the Kerryman’s final time in the Sunday Game studio.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 2:26 PM
WHATEVER THE RESULT on the pitch, Sunday’s All-Ireland football final marks the end of an era in GAA broadcasting as Pat Spillane makes his final appearance on The Sunday Game.

Ahead of throw-in between Galway and Spillane’s native Kerry, RTÉ played out this montage of some of the best bits from Spillane’s 30-year career as a pundit.

Spillane — who won eight All-Ireland titles himself as a player — was also presented with a Dublin jersey signed by the historic five-in-a-row winning side.

