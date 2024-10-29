Sporting Lisbon confirm Man United's willingness to meet Ruben Amorim's release clause

SPORTING LISBON CONFIRMED Manchester United’s interest in recruiting their Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim and their willingness to meet his €10 million release clause, the Lisbon club said in a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange on Tuesday.

“Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the €10 million release clause,” Sporting said.

United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday following a poor start to the season. Ten Hag was dismissed after United suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday at West Ham, dropping to 14th in the table. They have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Amorim has won two Portuguese titles and two League Cups with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020.

In recent weeks he has been suggested as a future Manchester City manager with Sporting’s Hugo Viana, a close friend, due to move to the blue half of Manchester as the club’s new director of football next season.

