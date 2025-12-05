Ruesha Littlejohn handed five-match suspension for violent conduct

IRELAND AND CRYSTAL Palace midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has been suspended for five games following an incident against Leicester City.

The Ireland international was shown a red card just before the hour mark of the League Cup game between Palace and Leicester last month. Video footage of the incident shows Littlejohn falling to the ground with her arm around the neck of Leicester’s Hannah Cain.

The standard ban for ‘violent conduct’ is three games, a sanction the FA said was “clearly insufficient” in this case. Littlejohn denied this claim.

An independent Regulatory Commission set aside the standard punishment and imposed a five-match suspension .

Littlejohn, 35, will miss league games against Birmingham City, Bristol City and Sheffield United, Lewes in the FA Cup and Arsenal in the League Cup.