Rugby Australia slam Erasmus' 'unacceptable' attack on referee Berry

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAS slammed Rassie Erasmus’ “unacceptable” attack on referee Nic Berry in the wake of the Lions’ first Test victory over the Springboks.

SA Rugby director of rugby Erasmus yesterday released an unprecedented hour-long video highlighting a lengthy list of what he felt were poor decisions and non-decisions against his team by Berry and his assistants.

Erasmus also suggested that Berry had treated Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi with less respect than Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones during the game.

World Rugby has since launched an investigation into Erasmus’ comments and now Rugby Australia has hammered the former Munster director of rugby, calling for action to be taken.

“Match officials form the very fabric of our game – simply, the game would not exist without them,” said Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos.

“As a highly regarded and respected international referee appointed by World Rugby, the attack on Nic’s integrity, character, and reputation is unacceptable.

“We have been in contact with World Rugby, under whose auspices this Test Series sit, and understand that they are actively reviewing this matter as some facts presented were not accurate.

“It is important to ensure public attacks of this nature are not tolerated. We will continue to provide support to Nic at this time, as both his physical and mental wellbeing remains a priority for us.”

The Rugby Australia statement underlines that “there is no place for abuse of match officials” and says they believe the “the recent actions are unacceptable and against the spirit and values of the game.”

Berry is due to be an assistant referee for tomorrow’s second Test between the Lions and Springboks.

It remains to be seen whether or not World Rugby takes action against Erasmus.

World Rugby’s official regulations state that misconduct includes “making any comments (including to the media) that attack, disparage or denigrate the game, World Rugby, and/or match officials.

The regulations also say that misconduct includes “comments in connection with match officiating (or any aspect thereof), which are prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or any person.”