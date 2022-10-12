Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Ahern has got something really special... he's a very unique player'

Ireland’s second rows impressed on the Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 7:27 PM
Ahern was man of the match against the Cheetahs.
Image: Steve Haag/INPHO
Image: Steve Haag/INPHO

IT’S NOT TOO long ago that there were big worries about Irish rugby’s depth in the second row.

But the evidence from the recent Emerging Ireland tour is that there are some seriously promising locks primed to burst through at senior level.

Ex-Ireland and Melbourne Rebels performance analyst Eoin Toolan joined The42‘s Murray Kinsella on today’s episode of Rugby Weekly Extra - a podcast available to members of The42 every Monday and Wednesday – to do a full review of the Emerging Ireland tour.

The lads discussed whether the trip was worthwhile, the disruption it caused for the Irish provinces, what the Ireland coaches will have learned, and the standout players on the tour.

Chief among them were 22-year-old Munster lock Tom Ahern and 21-year-old Leinster second row Joe McCarthy, who will now hope to feature for Ireland during the autumn.

Toolan: “With McCarthy, you can see his athleticism, his ability at lineout. I thought he was really effective alongside Ahern, that combination was really effective.

“Ahern has taken a couple of steps forward. There was a massive five-metre lineout turnover against the Cheetahs, who had a really strong maul. Ireland did an excellent job defensively and in the air, particularly through Ahern and McCarthy. 

“Those two guys heading into the future will definitely be on Ireland’s radar. Are they going to usurp a Tadhg Beirne or James Ryan or Iain Henderson in the near future? I’m not so sure and I don’t necessarily think that was the point of the tour.”

Kinsella: “I think you look at starting that pair of Ahern and McCarthy in that Friday night Ireland A match against the All Blacks XV and there’s also the Fiji match in between playing the Springboks and Wallabies.

“I think Farrell has shown in the past that he’s willing to shift plans. If those guys go back to their provinces and continue that kind of form, particularly with Paul O’Connell having seen that they can really grasp things and Ahern can run a lineout really well.

joe-mccarthy Joe McCarthy carries for Emerging Ireland. Source: Steve Haag/INPHO

“They both gave away penalties that will have frustrated someone like O’Connell and that’s something to flag, that stuff does count against you going into Test rugby where the team’s ability to have 10 penalties or fewer is pivotal.

“But I think both of those guys showed that they’re ready soon. Ahern has got something really special. We saw it at U20s level, glimpses with Munster, and this was confirmation that he’s a very unique player. If Irish rugby develops him the right way, he could be world-class. Is that hyperbolic or is there real elite-level potential there?”

Toolan: “I think so. O’Connell referenced that athleticism with him, McCarthy, and Cormac Izuchukwu (of Ulster), that they get around the field exceptionally well, which is a non-negotiable for the modern lock. 

“You have to have the IP and the knowledge at set-piece. Ahern can run a lineout. Defensively, his reading of cues is excellent and then to come up with a jackal turnover in the 81st minute at altitude shows he has a massive engine as well.

“I really did like that combination and it would be really positive to continue that. You do need to keep looking at tighthead lock and who has the ability to lock down a scrum, which is important also.

“They’re two big winners from the tour in our eyes and in an area where Ireland have lacked a bit of depth, so it would be good to see those two young players delivering consistently at that level.”

Kinsella: “I thought Brian Deeny in less game time was really impressive as well. He is a bit of a bruiser but he’s athletic and has skill on the ball. Leinster rate him too.”

