Watch: Ruesha Littlejohn scores from the halfway line for Shamrock Rovers

RUESHA LITTLEJOHN SCORED directly from a restart today, to bring Shamrock Rovers level with Galway United moments after they had gone 2-1 down.

With the second half in its closing minutes, Johnson, saw an opportunity to restore parity from the centre spot, and took it to impressive effect. The game is still in progress.

Ruesha Littlejohn take a bow 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PomIqDjADr — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) March 29, 2025

The Ireland international signed for Rovers this month.

The experienced 87-cap midfielder had been a free agent since her departure from English Championship side London City Lionesses in January.

The 34-year-old has had a colourful career to date in England, Scotland and Norway, representing a raft of clubs including Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic.

The Glaswegian made her Ireland senior debut in 2012. She has been a key player for the Girls In Green, scoring six goals in 87 caps and featuring prominently at the 2023 World Cup.