This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russia pushes forward with Putin-supported bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Australia are the current favourites to host the tournament.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 781 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5162081

THE RUSSIAN RUGBY Union has confirmed that it is pressing ahead with its bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Russian union has established a six-person committee to prepare its application to host rugby’s flagship tournament.

Australia are the current favourites to host the 2027 World Cup but Russia will hope its bid – which is set to include several of the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums – proves tempting.

andrew-conway-scores-their-fourth-try-of-the-game Andrew Conway scores against Russia at last year's World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A statement from the Russian Rugby Union says that World Rugby will accept formal bids in February 2021, with a final decision on the host nation set to be made in May 2022.

Argentina had outlined its intention to bid for the 2027 hosting rights but withdrew in April of this year as the Unión Argentina de Rugby confirmed it would support Australia’s bid instead.

There have been rumours surrounding 2027 hosting bids from the US and South Africa, although neither of their rugby unions has officially announced a bid.

France will host the next Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Russia Rugby Union chairman Igor Artemyev said his union’s 2027 bid “was supported by the President of Russia,” Vladimir Putin.

Russia hosted football’s FIFA World Cup in 2018 after beating bids from Spain/Portugal, Belgium/Netherlands, and England in a vote.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Russia’s selection as hosts of the competition drew criticism but FIFA pressed ahead, and stadiums in the cities of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Volgograd, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, and Samara held games.

rugby-world-cup-2019-samoa-349-russia Russia won supporters with their spirited play at last year's World Cup. Source: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

While the Russian Rugby Union has not yet officially revealed any details of its bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, it is expected that several of the stadiums used in 2018 will be part of the application.

The 2020 Russian Rugby Championship was one of the first rugby competitions in the world to launch following the Covid-19 crisis, with the 10-club league getting underway on 18 June. Enisey-STM, who have won seven of the last nine titles, lead the championship after five rounds.

The Russian men’s national team currently sit 20th in World Rugby’s official rankings.

They qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2011 and then featured at last year’s tournament in Japan due to other possible European qualifiers being docked points for fielding ineligible players.

Russia lost their four pool games, including a 35-0 defeat to Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie