17-year-old Irish striker hits four-minute brace for Watford in FA Youth Cup win

WITH ALL EYES on Old Trafford last night, 17-year-old Irish striker Ryan Cassidy’s stunning FA Youth Cup performance has gone slightly under the radar.

While it was a night to forget for Manchester United, it was one to most definitely remember for Cassidy and the Watford U18 side he captains.

The Dubliner was in glittering form with two goals in four minutes as the Hornets beat Ipswich 4-1 in the fifth round and sealed their progression to the quarter finals.

Not only that, but he also assisted two in a brilliant display as Watford’s young guns added to previous wins in the competition over Birmingham City and Southampton.

After just five minutes at Wingate and Finchley FC’s Maurice Rebak Stadium, Cassidy set Jayden Bennetts up for a cracking goal and the dream start before doubling their lead himself with 22 minutes on the clock.

As always I’m so proud to captain this @WatfordFC u18s and another great win and into the 1/4 finals of #FAYouthCup .. happy to score 2 and assist 2 .. 🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/feLEZ2f9Fs — Ryan CASSO Cassidy (@casso_9) February 12, 2019

A low, powerful shot hit off the post before rattling the net, and the striker followed that up with a cooly-struck penalty in the 26th minute to make it four goals in two FA Youth Cup games for the Irish youngster.

Cassidy, an Ireland U17 international, has been in fine goal-scoring form and is impressing week in, week out with the English club.

Leading his side out against Birmingham in December. Source: EMPICS Sport

Having made several appearances with the U23s, he’s being tipped to eventually make the breakthrough into the first team at Vicarage Road.

Last March, the former St Kevin’s Boys star signed his first pro deal, keeping him at Watford until June 2020

